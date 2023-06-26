FACT CHECK: No, A Train Is Not Carrying Armored Vehicles In The US

A video shared on Twitter allegedly shows a train carrying armored military vehicles in the U.S.

🇺🇸 In the United States, incomprehensible military activity .. pic.twitter.com/2e3VDLG5fU — Sprinter (@Sprinter99880) June 18, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned and was not captured in the U.S. Instead, it was taken in Wainwright, Alberta in Canada. S spokesperson for Canada’s Department of National Defence told Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

A US military MQ-9 Reaper drone recently made a dirt landing for the first time, a deviation from its usual runway landings, Business Insider reported. The U.S. recently approved the sale of five of these drones to the Netherlands, according to The Defense Post.

The Twitter post purporst a train is carrying heavily armored vehicles in the U.S. The video appears to show said train carrying countless armored vehicles as a someone films from the road.

“In the United States, incomprehensible military activity,” the caption reads. (RELATED: Has The U.S. Military Been Deployed To Miami To Protect Trump?)

The Twitter video shows the TikTok handle @freedom.wayneA, who appears to have originally posted the video. “100s of Tanks Show Up in Montreal Quebec!” the caption reads. It does not mention the U.S.

“These are Canadian Armed Forces vehicles, returning from a large Canadian military exercise called MAPLE RESOLVE, in Wainwright, Alberta. This is a standard, annual military exercise,” Canada’s Department of National Defence told Check Your Fact in an email. “The vehicles are travelling by train, returning to Canadian Forces Base in Valcartier, QC.”

The spokesperson directed Check Your Fact to a picture of the vehicles being loaded onto the train as well as a webpage explaining the military exercise seen in the video. On the uniform of the person loading the tanks on to the train a Canadian flag is visible on his left arm.