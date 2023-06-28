FACT CHECK: No, CNN Did Not Publish A Headline Saying The OceanGate Submarine Was Found Empty

An image shared on Facebook claims CNN purportedly published a headline saying the missing OceanGate submarine was found empty.



Verdict: False

A CNN spokesperson said the image was fabricated in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

A debris field was found near the wreckage of the Titanic Thursday amid the search for a missing submersible, according to Politico. There was believed to be less than a day’s worth of oxygen inside the submersible Wednesday, The New York Times reported.

“Missing OceanGate Submarine Found Empty,” the image of the purported headline shared via the Facebook post reads. The post further claims the submarine was bolted from the outside, making it impossible for the passengers to exit.

The claim is false. The purported headline neither appears on CNN’s website nor its verified social media accounts. Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports supporting the claim. In addition, the U.S. Coast Guard has not publicly released a statement addressing the claim that the missing OceanGate submarine had purportedly been found empty.

“This post is a fabricated image. CNN did not report this,” a spokesperson for the outlet denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact. “The other give-away is that it is not our font or design,” the spokesperson added.

Furthermore, a closer look at the fabricated image reveals the submarine is the Cyclops 1, not the Titan, which recently went missing, according to USA Today. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show ABC News Segment About Amazon Package Thief Buying A Lamborghini)

The Titan submersible set off on a Jun. 16 expedition from Newfoundland, Canada, to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, Reuters reported. The submersible started its descent to the Titanic wreckage two days later and lost communications with its surface vessel one hour and forty-five minutes after it began its descent, the outlet indicated. The submersible also did not make its scheduled return to the surface.

A rescue operation to locate the five passengers aboard the submersible kicked off on Monday, according to The Associated Press. The submersible was still missing as of Thursday, CBS News indicated.