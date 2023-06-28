FACT CHECK: Did Trump Violate His Court Order And Meet With His Aide Walt Nauta?

An image shared on social media purports former President Donald Trump violated a court order to not speak with his aide Walt Nauta.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The photo was taken before the court order was given.

Fact Check:

The Facebook purports Trump was seen with Nauta after a court order mandated that they not discuss the recent charges against them. In the image, the two are autographing an image while surrounded by men with cameras.

“Oh nothing,” the caption reads. “Just Trump violating court orders to stay away from Walt Nauta. Arrest him at once.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this image was taken after their recent indictment in Miami federal court. The image predates the court order by three days. The image was part of a video of Trump signing autographs in North Carolina on Jun. 10, according to CBS 17.

Trump was ordered to not communicate with Nauta on Jun. 13 in Miami, PBS reported. Nauta is Trump’s alleged co-conspirators in the case regarding his mishandling of classified government documents that were found in his Florida residence. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

