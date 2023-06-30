FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Recent Explosion in Paris

A video shared on Twitter purports to show a recent explosion in Paris, France.

PARIS: The powerful explosion at the Paris American Academy left 37 injured. It’s suspected the blast was caused by a gas leak. pic.twitter.com/oONupm4jz6 — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) June 22, 2023

The video shows a 2020 explosion at a gas station in Russia.

Six people are in critical condition, and one person is missing following the explosion that recently occurred in Paris, according to CNN. The search for the missing person has been complicated by rubble from a partial building collapse as a result of the explosion, The Associated Press reported.

“PARIS: The powerful explosion at the Paris American Academy left 37 injured. It’s suspected the blast was caused by a gas leak,” the Twitter video, viewed over 8,000 times, purports.

The claim is misleading. A reverse image search reveals the original video, which shows a 2020 explosion at a gas station in Russia. The video’s title indicates the event took place on Aug. 10, 2020, in Volgograd. In addition, the video’s description links to an article from The Independent, which states that at least 13 people had been injured following the explosion.

Ten people were taken to the hospital following the incident, and firefighters were included among the victims, also according to the outlet. The initial fire, believed to have been caused by a discharge of static electricity, was followed by a larger blaze.

The video of the gas station explosion in Russia was also shared on Twitter by BNO News back in August 2020. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Mexican Military At U.S. Border?)

Despite the misleading video circulating on Twitter, an explosion did recently take place in Paris, according to BBC News. Thirty-seven people were injured following the incident, the outlet reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Police Nationale/French Police for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.