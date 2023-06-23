FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Mexican Military At U.S. Border?

A video shared on social media purports the Mexican military is stationed at the U.S. Mexico border.

Strange movement in Mexico. Filmed, allegedly near the US border pic.twitter.com/CMaaHhzxX4 — Sprinter (@Sprinter99880) June 18, 2023

Verdict: False

This caption is inaccurate. The video dates back to May 2023.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden’s new immigration policy will purportedly reduce the number of migrants that will be able to apply for asylum, NBC News reported. The new number of migrants eligible to apply for asylum will drop from 83% to 46%.

The Twitter post purports that the Mexican military has been deployed to their Northern border. The video shows several trucks and heavy equipment lining the streets.

“Strange movement in Mexico,” the caption reads. “Filmed, allegedly near the US border.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video is recent or was taken near the U.S. Mexico border. The video dates back to at least May of 2023 when it was posted to TikTok. Based on the background of the video Check Your Fact was able to verify that the video was taken in Mexico City.

The video appears to be of a military parade that occurred in Mexico City in 2022. Other news reports at the time appear to be of the same event. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

This is not the first time a misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that the Canadian wildfires were planned.