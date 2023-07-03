FACT CHECK: No, French Magazine Did Not Run A Cover With Volodymyr Zelenskyy And The Titan Submersible

A photo shared on Twitter claims to show a June 23, 2023 cover of French magazine Charlie Hebdo depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Titan submersible.

🇫🇷🇺🇦Zelensky became the anti-hero of the new cover of the magazine “Charlie Hebdo” The humor of the magazine leaves few indifferent:the cover depicts the corpse of a billionaire who died in a bathyscaphe, and behind him stands a beggar asking to transfer all the money to help🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/9w5O0c2KXp — Winnie Pooh (@WinniePooh14466) June 28, 2023

Verdict: False

This image is digitally fabricated. The alleged magazine cover cannot be found on the publication’s website or social media accounts.

Fact Check:

“Presumed human remains” from the Titan submersible were recovered and will soon be analyzed by U.S. medical experts, according to CNN. This comes almost a week after all five passengers were presumed dead from an implosion that occurred during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage, USA Today reported.

A Twitter image allegedly shows a cartoon-like cover of a French satirical magazine that appears to show Zelenskyy holding up a soaking wet corpse. A TV screen in the illustration shows a picture of the Titan submersible.

“Zelensky became the anti-hero of the new cover of the magazine ‘Charlie Hebdo,'” the tweet reads. “The humor of the magazine leaves few indifferent:the cover depicts the corpse of a billionaire who died in a bathyscaphe, and behind him stands a beggar asking to transfer all the money to help.”

The image is digitally fabricated, however. The alleged cover does not appear through a search of the magazine’s archive. The magazine did not put out a cover for June 23. The alleged cover also cannot be found through the publication’s Twitter and Facebook accounts. (RELATED: No, German Satirical Magazine The Titanic’s June 2023 Cover Does Not Show Volodymr Zelenskyy)



Check Your Fact has reached out to Charlie Hebdo for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.