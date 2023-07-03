FACT CHECK: Does New Image Show The Missing Submersible Titan?

An image shared on social media purportedly shows the missing submersible Titan near the wreckage of the Titanic.

The Titanic Submarine was located but it’s going to be hard to save the people on it in time #titanicsubmarine pic.twitter.com/PX35tVbDbU — Santa_Pro_Hustler (@Santa_Hustler) June 22, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The image stems from 1987.

Fact Check:

A remote operated robot is currently surveying the debris field of the Titan implosion, CBS News Miami reported. Canadian investigators boarded the mothership, The Polar Prince, to retrieve voice recordings from the occupants of the Titan and are being interviewed by investigators.

The Twitter post purports that the Titan was found intact. The image shows the submersible on the ocean floor beside the Titanic wreckage.

“The Titanic Submarine was located but it’s going to be hard to save the people on it in time #titanicsubmarine,” the caption reads.

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this image is authentic. The image is a cropped version of an oil painting from the artist Ken Marschall. The painting depicts the 1986 voyage of the submersible Alvin, which travelled to the Titanic. A video of the footage of the human-occupied vessel’s journey was released to the public by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

According to The New York Post, this voyage produced some of the most iconic images of the Titanic. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

This is not the first time a misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that the judge assigned to Trump’s federal court case was at his rally.