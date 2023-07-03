FACT CHECK: Video Claims NASA Faked Footage From International Space Station

A video shared on Instagram claims the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) faked footage from the International Space Station (ISS).

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that NASA has faked footage.

Fact Check:

The Instagram video shows a man talking at Brevard County Commission meeting and asking the commission to investigate NASA. The video’s caption reads, “Thousands of Green Screen Glitches……. Your hard earned tax money gone for these bad actors.” The man in the video claims that NASA uses “Hollywood techniques to fake the footage” at the ISS.

This claim lacks evidence. 269 people have visited the ISS since 2000, according to NASA’s website. NASA spokesperson Sandra Jones told The Associated Press (AP) that “[a]t no time have props, green screen, wires or simulated underwater facilities substituted for actual real-time operation on the space station.”

Experts interviewed by the AP also stated that the videos were not faked or green screened. (RELATED: Does Footage of Spacecraft Leaving Moon Prove The Landing Was Faked?)

“None of it remotely has merit. The material you can see on NASA TV and on Roscosmos videos of live coverage of crewmembers aboard ISS is clearly legit and to suggest it’s faked is just silly and ignorant,” Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at Harvard University’s Center for Astrophysics, told the AP.

Jones also told PolitiFact that two incidents also disprove some of the claims made in the video, which implied that NASA used underwater facilities. The actual incidents show that moisture and water entered spacesuits because of a mechanical failure in the 2013 incident and “several variables” in the 2022 incident.