FACT CHECK: Does Footage Of Spacecraft Leaving Moon Prove The Landing Was Faked?

A post shared on social media purports footage of Apollo 17’s takeoff from the moon proves the moon landing was fake.

Verdict: False

This caption is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

The Instagram post claims the landing was faked since someone would supposedly have to be left behind to man the camera. The camera can be seen following the spacecraft up as it departs from the moon’s surface, a man commenting on the footage uses this as evidence of fraud.

“NASA Moon Landing,” text over the video reads. “WHO Filmed This?”

“”If you believe NASA really went to the moon, then who stayed behind to film them leaving?” the man says over the footage.

The claim is inaccurate. The video is an authentic video taken during the Apollo 17 mission on Dec. 14, 1972. However, no one was required to stay behind to capture this footage. The National Air and Space Museum explained the technology was operated remotely by someone on Earth.

The Museum also explained why this tech was not utilized in the previous lunar landings. During the return from the Apollo 15 mission the tech malfunctioned and therefore was not able to automatically tilt the camera as the craft took off. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

