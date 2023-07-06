FACT CHECK: Twitter Photo Purporting To Show French Protesters Is Derived From Movie Scene

An image shared on Twitter purports to show French protesters allegedly seizing a police vehicle.

The image originates from a scene in the French film, “Athena,” according to a September 2022 article from Ayther. The film focuses on clashes between youth and the police, according to Misbar.

The grandmother of Nahel Merzouk, a teenager who was fatally shot by police in France, has called for an end to violent protests in the country, according to CNN. Looting, arson attacks and clashes with police have overtaken France since Merzouk’s death, The Associated Press reported.

“Photo of the day. France 02 July 2023,” a Twitter post featuring the image of French protesters allegedly seizing a police vehicle purports.

The claim is false. The image originates from a scene in the French film, “Athena,” according to a September 2022 article from Ayther. A high-resolution version of the image appears in the article with a Netflix watermark stamped on it. The film focuses on clashes between youth and the police, according to Misbar.

A video clip featuring the scene where the protesters seize the police vehicle was published to Netflix France’s verified Twitter account back in August 2022. The full scene is also available to view on YouTube.

The image shared via the Twitter post has not been included in any credible news reports about recent protests in France. Likewise, the image has neither been published on the Police Nationale/French Police’s website nor its verified social media accounts. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show A Recent Explosion In Paris)

Furthermore, French President Emmanuel Macron has not publicly commented on the image shared via the Twitter post.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Police Nationale/French Police for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.