FACT CHECK: Viral Photo Of French Rioters At The Eiffel Tower Is Not Recent

An image shared on Twitter purports to show French rioters at the Eiffel Tower recently.

France is no longer France. pic.twitter.com/we0G2u2TLx — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) July 2, 2023

Verdict: False

The image shows clashes near a fan zone at the Eiffel Tower during the Portugal v. France EURO 2016 final soccer match, according to Reuters. The image is not recent.

Fact Check:

Recent riots have caused French businesses more than $1.1 billion in damage, according to CNN. The riots were sparked by the death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, who was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop on Jun. 27, ABC News reported.

“France is no longer France,” the Twitter post, viewed over 10 million times, purports. The post features an image that shows rioters near the Eiffel Tower and garbage burning in the background.

However, the image is not recent, as the post suggests. The image shows clashes near a fan zone at the Eiffel Tower during the Portugal v. France EURO 2016 final soccer match, according to Reuters. “French police fired tear gas to disperse dozens of people trying to enter the ‘fan zone’ at the foot of the Eiffel Tower to watch the final of the Euro 2016 soccer tournament on Sunday evening, to prevent overcrowding,” the image’s caption reads in part.

A series of similar images, which also show the 2016 clashes at the Eiffel Tower, appear underneath the main image. (RELATED: Does Video Show Riot At The French Central Stock Exchange?)

Likewise, the image shared via the Twitter post is not included in any credible news reports about the recent protests in France. The Police Nationale/French Police have neither referenced the image on its website nor verified social media accounts, and French President Emmanuel Macron has not publicly commented on the purported image.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Police Nationale/French Police for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.