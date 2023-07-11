FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Anti-Zelenskyy Graffiti In The Netherlands

An image shared on Twitter claims to show anti-Ukrainian President Volodoymyr Zelenskyy graffiti in the Netherlands.

Artwork conducted by Polish Artists in The Hague. The comedian/actor Zelensky has sent thousands of innocent Ukrainians to their deaths whilst he simultaneously gets rich. Anyone who thinks Ukraine/NATO can defeat Russia in a military conflict is living in a fantasy land.… pic.twitter.com/VNvfzabsly — Concerned Citizen (@cotupacs) June 28, 2023



Verdict: False

The artwork was likely created in Switzerland, not the Hague.

Fact Check:

The Twitter image shows artwork Zelenskyy in a noose with a man looking over. The image claims the graffiti was created in the Hague, Netherlands by Polish artists.

“Artwork conducted by Polish Artists in The Hague. The comedian/actor Zelensky has sent thousands of innocent Ukrainians to their deaths whilst he simultaneously gets rich. Anyone who thinks Ukraine/NATO can defeat Russia in a military conflict is living in a fantasy land,” reads the tweet. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show Recent Explosion In Paris)

However, this artwork was not created in the Netherlands. Instead, the graffiti was located in Bülach, Switzerland, in an apartment complex, according to Lead Stories. Check Your Fact confirmed the geolocation of the image.

The original Instagram account that posted the image is called @typicaloptical. It has posted other anti-Zelenskyy artwork on its Instagram account, though it is not immediately clear if the images on the page are legitimate or also doctored.

Misinformation around the Russian-Ukrainian war is not new. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming 45,000 Ukrainian troops reached a major Ukrainian city.