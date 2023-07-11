FACT CHECK: Did The French Police Surrender To Rioters?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

A video shared on social media purports that the French police have surrendered to the rioters.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The police have not surrendered.

Fact Check:

The French Government has prohibited the sale of fireworks for the upcoming French celebration of Bastille Day, The BBC reported. This ban comes after the recent riots that occurred across French that were sparked when police shot a 17-year old during a traffic stop

The TikTok post alleges that this video was taken recently of French police officers laying down their handcuffs to surrender to the protests. Many of the alleged police in the video can be seen wearing tactical gear while others are wearing street clothes.

“Literally surrendered in France today…The riots took it to another level of craziness,” a man narrating the video says.

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video was taken recently. This video dates back to 2020 when police marched in the Paris suburb of Bobigny in response to new government policies regarding police tactics. The proposal included changes to law enforcement such as the banning of a particular chokehold that police used when subduing a suspect, according to Reuters.

The BBC reported the ban was removed after the police force’s successful opposition. After five days of police demonstrations a clarification was offered that allowed officers to use the technique with “discernment.” (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

This is not the first time a misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that the judge assigned to Trump’s federal court case was at his rally.

