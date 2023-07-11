FACT CHECK: No, WHO Did Not State That Fully Vaccinated Women Are Having Babies With Heart Defects

A post shared on Facebook alleges the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that women fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are having babies with heart defects.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. It stems from The People’s Voice, a source that regularly publishes misinformation.

Fact Check:

The WHO is expected to release two new reports regarding aspartame, an artificial sweetener commonly used in diet soda, according to Bloomberg. The reports, which will be made available on July 14, are expected to list aspartame as a possible carcinogen, a move that could greatly impact the food and beverage industry, Fortune reported.

The Facebook post alleges WHO announced that women vaccinated against COVID-19 are giving birth to children with heart defects. The post shares a screenshot of an article covering the claim.

“WHO Admits That Fully Jabbed Moms Are Giving Birth to Babies With Severe Heart Defects,” the headline reads.

The claim is fabricated, however. The screenshot was taken from an article by The People’s Voice, a website known for publishing false news. The site was formerly known as NewsPunch, which Check Your Fact has debunked several claims from. The website’s “Terms of Use” page states that it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

There are no credible news reports about the WHO making such a statement. Likewise, it also cannot be found on the organization’s website. (RELATED: Has An Emergency Injunction And Tribunal Order Been Served To The WHO?)

“We can confirm that WHO has not said that fully vaccinated women give ‘birth to babies with severe heart defects,'” a WHO spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

Heart inflammation conditions, such as myocarditis, still remain rare for those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the American Heart Association. Some may also develop ostural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which affects the heartbeat of young women of childbearing age, but is also rare, Cedars-Siani hospital found in a study.