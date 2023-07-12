FACT CHECK: Did Garth Brooks Cancel His Tour Over Bud Light Boycott?

A post shared on social media purports shows a news article that claims Garth Brooks had to cancel the rest of his shows due to low attendance because of the musician’s support of Bud Light.

“His Nashville bar lost all its investors, the grand opening was a flop, he was ousted from next year’s Country Music Awards, Toby Kieth backed out of a show with him in August, and in what was probably the greatest insult, he was booed off the stage…” https://t.co/MQCYJp2llf — 🇺🇸 Carson Krow 🇺🇸 (@carsonkrow) July 10, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The report stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Brooks faced backlash after he announced he will be selling Bud Light at his new bar during an ongoing boycott of the beer after they featured a transgender activist in their marketing. NBC News reported. Former fans vowed to burn his merchandise from Brooks and one Florida representative said his remarks were “insulting.”

The Twitter post shared an article with a headline claiming Brooks had to cancel his tour. The headline reads, “Garth Brooks Cancels His Remaining Vegas Shows: “People Stopped Coming.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this claim is accurate. The claim stems from a satirical website called America’s Last Line of Defense: The Dunning-Kruger Times. The “about section“ of the website self-identifies as satire. The disclaimer states, “Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the “America’s Last Line of Defense” network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

