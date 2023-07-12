FACT CHECK: Photo Showing Kyle Rittenhouse With Makeup Is Digitally Altered

A photo shared on Twitter appears to show Kyle Rittenhouse wearing blush and lipstick.

Having a photo op with Kyle Rittenhouse must’ve been what it was like to shake hands with the mighty Hercules after the first crusades. pic.twitter.com/6ruNCLUmeI — Gary Peterson 🇺🇸 (@GaryPetersonUSA) July 7, 2023

Verdict: False

The photo is digitally altered. The original photo does not show Rittenhouse with any makeup.

Fact Check:

A Twitter image appears to show Rittenhouse wearing makeup while shaking a man’s hand. In the alleged photo, Rittenhouse has heavy eyeliner, bright pink blush and a disproportionate bottom.

“Having a photo op with Kyle Rittenhouse must’ve been what it was like to shake hands with the mighty Hercules after the first crusades,” the caption reads.

The photo has been edited, however. The original image was posted on Twitter, showing Rittenhouse shaking the hand of conservative commentator and author Nick Adams. His face is not enlarged and does not show makeup. In the unaltered photo, Nick Adams appears much younger as well. “Raise your sons to be alpha males like Kyle Rittenhouse and Nick Adams,” the tweet reads.

Raise your sons to be alpha males like Kyle Rittenhouse and Nick Adams. pic.twitter.com/VhTh6sCySA — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) July 6, 2023

The same account, @GaryPetersonUSA, previously made a tweet with an altered image of Rittenhouse with rosy cheeks. The unedited photo was posted to Instagram by Donald Trump Jr. (RELATED: Did CNN Report On Johnny Depp And Kyle Rittenhouse Organizing A National Tour Together?)



When Patriots like Kyle Rittenhouse and I get lost, we just follow the flag to safety, like the wisemen followed the wishing star. pic.twitter.com/0e8z6JNpCz — Gary Peterson 🇺🇸 (@GaryPetersonUSA) February 24, 2023

Check Your Fact has reached out to the Twitter user who posted the claim for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time misinformation involving Rittenhouse has gone viral. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that Rittenhouse settled a lawsuit with talk show “The View” for $22 million.