FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Russian Soldier Exploding After Hitting Tank With Artillery Shell

A video shared on Twitter claims to show a Russian soldier exploding after hitting a tank with an artillery shell.

Verdict: Misleading

The explosion is edited in. There is no evidence the soldier died during this.

Fact Check:

The U.S. is sending cluster munitions to Ukraine as the country is burning through conventional artillery rounds, according to The New York Times. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the cluster munitions would be a “bridge” while the U.S. ramps up production of artillery rounds, the outlet reported.

The Twitter video shows a Russian soldier hitting a tank with an artillery shell. He then appears to explode.

However, this explosion is edited in. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the original video shows the soldier hitting the tread of the tank before putting down the shell and smiling toward a group of men. The video was also shared on Reddit and does not show an explosion.

The explosion was added in by a TikTok effect, according to Newsweek. The outlet reported that the soldier was hitting the tank with the “base of the artillery shell” while the fuze is located in the shell’s tip. (RELATED: Did 27,000 Russians Surrender In Ukraine?)

