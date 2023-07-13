FACT CHECK: German Magazine Cover Of Ukrainian Offensive Is Fake

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a German magazine cover of the Ukrainian offensive.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence that this cover exists.

Fact Check:

Ukraine’s offensive has been progressing slower than expected, with Ukrainian troops struggling to breach Russian fortifications and defensive lines, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Facebook image claims to show a cover from the German magazine Handelsblatt. The alleged cover reads, “This is not a counteroffensive- it’s a bloody crash test.”

However, there is no evidence that this cover exists. Check Your Fact reviewed the magazine’s website and did not find any covers matching the one in the Facebook image. A search of the magazine’s Facebook and Twitter accounts also did not yield any results.

The alleged cover’s publish date was June 23-June 25. Check Your Fact found the actual June 23 edition and found that it does not match the fake Handelsblatt cover. The authentic cover is also not in a magazine format but in a traditional newspaper format. (RELATED: Did 27,000 Russians Surrender In Ukraine?)

Handelsblatt has published several stories about the Ukrainian offensive. For example, this July 4 article discusses why Ukraine’s offensive is slowly progressing. Another discusses the U.S. decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine despite it being banned by dozens of countries. This claim was also debunked by the Ukrainian Center for Counteracting Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, according to Media Detector, a Ukrainian outlet.

Misinformation around the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is not new. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming Ukraine destroyed a port of Russian warships.