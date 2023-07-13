FACT CHECK: Did National Geographic Publish A Cover Saying White People Are A Threat To Earth’s Population?

A photo shared on Twitter allegedly shows a National Geographic cover that deems white people “the primary threat to Earth’s human population.”

Watch out white folk…they’re coming for ya! pic.twitter.com/NsvRVk1sGI — cris miller (@crismiller12) July 3, 2023

Verdict: False

The photo was digitally fabricated. No such cover can be found on National Geographic’s website or in any credible news reports.

Fact Check:

National Geographic recently laid off the last of its remaining staff writers to be replaced with its remaining editors and freelance writers, according to The Guardian. The decision comes as its parent company, Walt Disney Co., laid off thousands of staffers across its various divisions in an attempt to cut costs, CNN reported.

The Twitter post purports National Geographic claimed white people are a “threat” to the population. The alleged Dec. 2020 cover features a family with two children posing in the snow together.

“White people: the primary threat to Earth’s human population,” the alleged headline reads.

The image is digitally fabricated, however. The cover cannot be found through a search of the National Geographic website. Likewise, there are no credible news reports about such a cover being published. The genuine December 2020 cover can be found on the National Geographic website and is titled “Saving the Great Lakes.” (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Real National Geographic Cover About The Indian Farmers’ Protests?)

