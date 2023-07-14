FACT CHECK: Viral Video Of Apple Store Being Looted Predates Recent French Protests

A video shared on Twitter purports to show an Apple store being looted during the recent riots in France.

An Apple Store is looted in France, just one of many scenes across the country that is being gripped by riots, looting and arson. pic.twitter.com/lPQCDrI8SX — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 30, 2023

The original video, also shared on Twitter, shows the Apple store in Bordeaux, France being looted in 2018.

France has increased security measures ahead of its annual Bastille Day festival on Jul. 14 following recent riots, according to Reuters. Riots began in the country after Nahel Merzouk, a teenager of Algerian descent, was fatally shot by police on Jun. 27, the New York Times reported.

“An Apple Store is looted in France, just one of many scenes across the country that is being gripped by riots, looting and arson,” the Twitter video, viewed nearly 28,000 times, purports. In the video, looters can be seen running off with various electronics.

“It’s hot at the Apple Store in Bordeaux Sainte Catherine,” the original video’s caption reads.

A 2018 article published on the website “Apple Insider” also confirms the Apple store in Bordeaux Sainte Catherine was looted that same year. The looting coincided with France’s “yellow vest” protests, which aimed to draw awareness to the rising fuel tax, the rising cost of living, and more, the article indicated.

Likewise, the Twitter video is not featured in any credible news reports about the recent riots impacting France. In addition, the Police Nationale/French Police have not referenced the video on its website or its verified social media accounts. French President Emmanuel Macron also has not publicly commented on the video. (RELATED: Did The French Police Surrender To Rioters?)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Police Nationale/French Police for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a false claim has circulated on social media amid the recent French riots. Check Your Fact previously debunked an image shared on Facebook purporting the U.K. government had warned its citizens not to travel to France amid the riots.