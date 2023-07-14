FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Destruction In France

A video shared on Twitter claims to show destruction in France.

France is being destroyed by the diversity they welcomed with open arms and the media is concerned about how this can help the far right. pic.twitter.com/ZMtGjqs8gS — 🍁Antonio Tweets 📣 (@AntonioTweets2) July 10, 2023

Verdict: False

The video was taken in Kyiv, Ukraine in March 2022.

Fact Check:

Violent riots have rocked France following the police shooting of a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop, according to Bloomberg. France Assurers said in a July 11 statement that the riots have caused at least $715 million in damage, the outlet reported.

The Twitter video claims to show destruction in France and blames it on “diversity.” The tweet reads, “France is being destroyed by the diversity they welcomed with open arms and the media is concerned about how this can help the far right. ”

This video, however, was taken in Kyiv. Check Your Fact geolocated the video to the Retroville shopping center in Kyiv. While the R has been destroyed in the Twitter video, the circle still remains, which matches the street view from Google Maps. Check Your Fact could not find the original video.

Other videos show different angles of the attack with the same destroyed buildings. (RELATED: Did 27,000 Russians Surrender In Ukraine?)

The Retroville Mall in Kyiv.

It was recently targeted by a Russian missile.

The blast took off window glasses in buildings 100-200 meters away. pic.twitter.com/8db7TJbql2 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 23, 2022

On March 20, #RussianMilitaries attacked the Podilsky district, #Kyiv. As a result of the shooting, a mall and automobiles at the parking lot got burnt. The information about murdered and injured people is found out. #WARINUKRAINE #WarCrimes #Kyivunderattack pic.twitter.com/qnhMDLNruJ — KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 21, 2022

“On March 20, #RussianMilitaries attacked the Podilsky district, #Kyiv. As a result of the shooting, a mall and automobiles at the parking lot got burnt. The information about murdered and injured people is found out. #WARINUKRAINE #WarCrimes #Kyivunderattack,” the tweet reads.

The Retroville shopping center was destroyed by Russian shelling in March 2022, according to Al Jazeera.