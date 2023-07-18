FACT CHECK: Did The DeSantis Campaign Hire Fox News Analyst Juan Williams?

A post shared on social media purports that Fox News analyst Juan Williams has been hired by Ron DeSantis’ Presidential campaign.

Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis has hired former Fox News contributor Juan Williams to his campaign management team. pic.twitter.com/74P85I8bMb — Marcus Gordon Anthony 🇺🇲 🙏🐕‍🦺♥️⛰️ (@MarcusGAnthony) July 10, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The campaign has not made such an announcement.

Fact Check:

DeSantis lambasted former President Donald Trump for suggesting that he may not participate in the Republican Primary debates telling conservative radio host Howie Carr, “Nobody’s entitled to this nomination,” NBC News reported. Trump has seen an increase in the polls, indicating that he has 51% of support among GOP primary voters, according to NBC.

The Twitter post shared claims that Williams is now working for DeSantis. The post shares this news in text form and included a picture of Williams.

The caption reads, “Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis has hired former Fox News contributor Juan Williams to his campaign management team.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this is true. The post offered no source. There is no announcement on DeSantis’ website. There is also no announcement on any of DeSantis’ verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

Williams also has not shared any such announcement on his verified social media account. Furthermore, Williams offered a strong criticism of DeSantis and his campaign tactics in a recent op-ed published by The Hill.

