FACT CHECK: Video Showing Crocodile Following Recent India Floods Is Misleading

A video shared on Twitter purports to show a crocodile in recent flood waters in India.

Verdict: Misleading

The video was originally published on YouTube in 2019, meaning it predates the country’s recent floods.

Fact Check:

At least 41 people have been killed as a result of heavy rains and flash floods in Northern India, according to CNN. New Delhi officials raced to open up jammed flood gates Friday in an effort to drain flood waters that have halted traffic in parts of India’s capital, Reuters reported.

The Twitter video, viewed over 2,000 times, purports to show a crocodile in recent flood waters in India. The video’s caption claims the crocodile was seen in flood waters in Kharar near Chandigarh.

The claim is misleading. The video was originally published on YouTube in 2019, meaning it predates the country’s recent floods. “Stray crocodile captured by Agniveer Pranin foundation during Vadodara flood,” the video’s title reads.

A keyword search generates an August 2019 Times of India article that indeed confirms floods impacted the city of Vadodara the same year. Vadodara and other parts of Central Gujarat experienced 500 millimeters of rain in 24 hours at the time, the outlet reported. Four people were killed when a wall collapsed as a result of the heavy rain, and 5,000 others were evacuated. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Destruction In France)

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports about the recent Indian floods that reference the Twitter video. In addition, the video does not appear on India’s National Disaster Management Authority’s website or its social media accounts. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also has not publicly released a statement commenting on the video.

Although the video predates the recent floods in India, it wasn’t the only claim circulating on social media. Another Twitter video purporting to show a crocodile in Indian flood waters dates back to 2022, according to a video from India Today.

Check Your Fact has contacted India’s National Disaster Management Authority and Modi for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.