FACT CHECK: Did Zelenskyy Belly Dance In A Sparkly Gold Costume?

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video is not of Zelenskyy.

Fact Check:

The Ukrainian military has taken responsibility for the drone strike that destroyed the Kursk Bridge that links the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, The Guardian reported. A mother and father were killed in the attack and their daughter was injured, which Putin called a “terrorist act” and has stated he will respond.

The Tiktok post purports to show Zelesnkyy dancing. In the video, a man dressed in an ornate gold costume belly dances. The caption implies that the performer is Zelenskyy, using the hashtag #zelenskydance.

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this performer is the President of Ukraine. The video is from Pablo Acosta, an Argentinian dancer, teacher and choreographer. Acosta shared this video on his Instagramand has shared several other dance videos as well. The video posted to Instagram has better quality and it is clear that the performer is not Zelenskyy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pablo Acosta (@pabloacostabellydance)

Before becoming President of Ukraine, Zelenskyy was a comedian and performer. He did appear in dance videos before where he dressed in high heels and a short shirt. Zelenskyy also appeared on “Dancing With The Stars” Ukraine in 2006, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)