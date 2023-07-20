FACT CHECK: Did The Daily News Claim JFK Survived His Assassination Attempt?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a Daily News report that claims John F. Kennedy escaped his assassination. pic.twitter.com/GxYcqhaBst — Elizabeth Farrell (@Elizabe32413720) July 13, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The image is from a novel by Stephen King.

Fact Check:

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has presented an unfounded claim that the COVID-19 virus was a bioweapon engineered by the Chinese to target Caucasians and Black people, according to the New York Post. Furthermore, Kennedy Jr. suggested the virus was meant to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people as they are “most immune” while also suggesting the US is working on bioweapons.

The Twitter post shared claims that Kennedy survived his assassination attempt. The image shows an alleged news report that has an image of Kennedy smiling with his wife Jackie Onassis. The headline reads, “JFK ESCAPES ASSASSINATION, FIRST LADY ALSO OK!”

The claim is inaccurate. There are no credible news reports that suggest that this is an authentic headline. The image appears to stem from a fictional novel by the famed author Stephen King, as can be seen on SF Gate. The image is visible on the back cover of the book. The novel follows a man that travels back in time to attempt to save Kennedy from his assassination. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)