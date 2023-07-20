FACT CHECK: Did JPMorgan Director James Crown Die Unexpectedly After Vowing To Expose The Bidens’ Alleged Crimes?

A post shared on Twitter claims JPMorgan Director and billionaire James Crown died unexpectedly after purportedly vowing to expose President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden’s alleged financial crimes.

In case you missed it, a Senior JPMorgan board member and billionaire, James Crown, who vowed to expose damning evidence of financial crimes involving Joe and Hunter Biden, died unexpectedly from blunt force trauma. — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 2, 2023

Verdict: False

Crown died in late June following a car crash at a Colorado race track, according to USA Today. There is no evidence suggesting Crown vowed to expose the Bidens’ alleged financial crimes.

In addition to serving as JPMorgan Director, Crown had served on the board of General Dynamics since the 1990s, according to CNN. Crown was 70 years old at the time of his death, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The claim is false, however. Crown died in late June following a car crash at a Colorado race track, according to USA Today. While the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office said it was evident that Crown suffered blunt force trauma as a result of the crash in a news release, they noted that his final cause of death was still pending, the outlet reported.

The outlet did not provide any evidence to suggest Crown planned to reveal the Bidens’ alleged financial crimes or that they had any involvement in his death.

Although the claim is false, Crown was a friend of the elder Biden, according to CBS News. Crown and his wife, Paula, attended a state dinner at the White House the week before his death, the outlet indicated. The elder Biden also referred to Crown as “a good man, a dear friend, and a great American” in a statement he released reacting to the JPMorgan Director’s death.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports supporting the claim. In addition, the White House neither addressed the claim via its website nor on its verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Get Impeached?)

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House and the Pitkin County Records Department for comment and will update this piece accordingly.