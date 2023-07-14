FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden get Impeached?

A post shared on social media purports that President Joe Biden has been impeached.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

The Biden Administration has launched a new student loan forgiveness plan after the Supreme Court struck down the last proposal, Fox News reported. The new plan, called Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, would reduce monthly payments to zero.

The Twitter post purports Biden has been impeached. The post shared a video of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert introducing articles of impeachment against Biden in the House of Representatives.

The text overlay reads, “Biden is Impeached!!! Finally! For High Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests that Biden has been impeached. Boebert did file articles of impeachment against Biden over the crisis at the United States’ southern border. Boebert argues that Biden has “unconstitutionally violated his duty under Article II of the Constitution to ‘take care that the laws be faithfully executed’ by intentionally disregarding our immigration laws.” (RELATED: Did More People Move Out Of Florida Than New York And California?)

Articles of impeachment have been sent for review to the Homeland Security committee for review, according to AP News. However, for Biden to be officially impeached the House of Representatives must approve the articles against him.

