FACT CHECK: No, Tom Hanks Is Not Playing Martin Luther King Jr. In A Netflix Production

A photo shared on Facebook alleges Netflix is producing a movie starring Tom Hanks as Martin Luther King, Jr.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. No announcements for the alleged series can be found in any credible news reports or on any of Netflix’s verified social media accounts.

Fact Check:

Stars of Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black” have spoken up about being undercompensated by Netflix during filming, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This comes as SAG-AFTRA, the union representing many Hollywood actors, has made the decision to go on strike against major studios in demand of fair pay, NPR reported.

The Facebook post purports Tom Hanks will portray Martin Luther King Jr. in a Netflix special. The Facebook photo shares an alleged Netflix promotional image showing Hanks with darker skin starring as King.

“Tom Hanks playing MLK??” the post reads. “I f*** wit it !!”

There is no basis for this claim, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about such a movie being created. Likewise, no announcements for the alleged series can be found on any of Netflix’s verified social media accounts.

The claim appears to stem from an April 1 article by a website called Wolfshead Online. The article includes a “satire” tag. “Tom Hanks to play Martin Luther King Jr. in Upcoming Speilberg Directed Biopic,” its title reads. (RELATED: Did George Santos Tweet That Martin Luther King Jr. Encouraged Him To Run For Congress?)



Check Your Fact has reached out to Netflix for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.