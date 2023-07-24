FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Kerch Bridge Attack

A video shared on Twitter claims to show the Kerch Bridge attack.

Kerch bridge, also known as Crimean is in smoke. One span of the bridge collapsedю It’s going to be difficult for Russia to carry the suit without a handle that is Crimea. War zone on one side and no bridge on another. pic.twitter.com/OKDDVbt1RB — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) July 17, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is from May 2023. The Kerch Bridge attack was in July 2023.

Fact Check:

The Kerch Bridge, which connects Crimea to mainland Russia, was attacked by what a Ukrainian official said were naval drones, according to CNN. Part of the bridge was damaged, the outlet reported.

The Twitter video shows smoke over the Kerch Bridge. The video’s caption reads, “Kerch bridge, also known as Crimean is in smoke. One span of the bridge collapsedю It’s going to be difficult for Russia to carry the suit without a handle that is Crimea. War zone on one side and no bridge on another.”

However, this video is not from the Kerch Bridge attack. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from May 2023. The video shows smoke over the Kerch Bridge and was shared on a Ukrainian television channel’s YouTube channel. (RELATED: Did 27,000 Russians Surrender In Ukraine?)

A Russian occupational official said that the bridge was closed during this time and that the smoke was related to exercises, according to Reuters. The bridge was reopened several hours after these events, the outlet reported.

Misinformation around the Russian-Ukrainian war is not new. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said the mercenary company would return to the frontlines in August.