FACT CHECK: No, The WEF Has Not Said CBDCs Must Be ‘Implanted Under Your Skin’ If You Want To Participate In Society

A post shared on Facebook claims the World Economic Forum (WEF) purportedly said central bank digital currency (CBDC) chips “must be implanted under your skin” if you want to participate in society.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a July 10 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” The purported remark does not appear on the WEF’s website or its verified social media accounts.

Fact Check:

The WEF hosted its “Summer Davos” event in Tianjin, China, in late June, according to Insider. About 1,500 participants gathered for the WEF’s first in-person “Summer Davos” event since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Global Times reported.

The Facebook post claims the WEF purportedly said CBDC chips “must be implanted under your skin” if you want to participate in society. “We are witnessing the formation of the Beast System that will be used by the Antichrist during the fast approaching Tribulation,” the social media post’s caption reads.

The claim is false. The claim stems from a July 10 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: No, The WEF Has Not Declared Humans Must Eat Their Own Feces And Drink Their Own Urine To Fight Climate Change)

The article references finance professor and economist Richard A. Werner and his beliefs on CBDCs but does not feature any explicit quotations from the WEF endorsing the idea of CBDC chips.

Likewise, the claim does not appear on the WEF’s website or its verified social media accounts. In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports supporting the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted a WEF spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.