FACT CHECK: No, Ghislaine Maxwell Did Not Work At Disney In 1985

A video shared on Facebook purports former British socialite and alleged sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell worked at Disney World in 1985.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence suggesting Maxwell worked at Disney World in 1985.

Fact Check:

Federal prosecutors have rejected Maxwell’s claims that they waited too long to bring charges against her, indicating such claims neither merit a dismissal nor a new trial, according to Reuters. Maxwell was convicted of trafficking young women and girls to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein in December 2021, ABC News reported.

“In 1985 Ghislaine Maxwell worked at Disney,” the Facebook video, shared over 1,000 times, purports. The video includes multiple photos of Maxwell pictured beside the popular Disney character, Donald Duck.

The claim that Maxwell worked at Disney World in 1985 is false, however. The photos included in the Facebook video can be traced back to Getty Images and show an event organized by the British newspaper, The Mirror.

Maxwell attended the event and presented a check for $2,000 in British currency to the Save The Children fund, according to the caption on multiple images included in the series. The event took place on Sept. 13, 1985.

Maxwell’s father, businessman Robert Maxwell, purchased Mirror Group Newspapers, which published six British newspapers, including The Mirror, in 1984, according to Insider. (RELATED: Did The DOJ Release Jeffrey Epstein’s Flight Logs, ‘Which Appear To Be Nearly 96% Redacted?’)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Maxwell worked at Disney World in 1985. In addition, the popular entertainment resort has never indicated Maxwell worked there either via statements published on its website or verified social media accounts.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring with Epstein to abuse minors in 2022, according to a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

Check Your Fact has contacted a Disney World spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.