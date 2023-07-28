FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Kill Five High Ranking Russian Generals In 48 Hours?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine killed five high-ranking generals in 48 hours.



Verdict: False

Ukraine has eliminated two Russian generals in the last two months and nine generals overall. It has not eliminated five generals in a span of 48 hours.

Fact Check:

The Facebook video, viewed more than 10,000 times, claims the Ukrainian military eliminated five Russian generals in 48 hours. The Facebook video’s caption reads, “‘Massive Airstrike: Ukrainian Army ELIMINATED five high ranking generals in last 48 hours!”

This claim, however, is false. If five Russian generals had died in 48 hours, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A list maintained by Insider shows that Ukraine has killed nine Russian generals since Russia started its invasion in February 2022. (RELATED: No, Image Does Not Show Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s House)

Ukraine has reportedly killed two generals in June and July. One was killed in a Storm Shadow strike while he was staying in a hotel in Berdyansk, according to BBC News. Another was reportedly killed in a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia region, Reuters reported.

The video itself talks about the death of a Russian brigade commander, Denis Ivanov. Ivanov was a Russian colonel, not a general, and he was killed in Luhansk oblast, according to Newsweek.

This is not the first time a false claim about the Russian-Ukrainian war has gone viral. Check Your Fact previously debunked a Twitter video purporting Zelenskyy said he did not know who blew up the Kerch Bridge.