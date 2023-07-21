FACT CHECK: No, Image Does Not Show Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s House

An image shared on Twitter claims to show Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s house.

The U.S. just announced another $1.3 BILLION aid package to Ukraine. Reminder…here’s a picture of Zelensky’s home. Lol. pic.twitter.com/vXeiQrxfMy — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) July 18, 2023

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that the image shows Zelenskyy’s residence. Instead, it appears in listings for a property in France.

Fact Check:

The United States on Wednesday announced $1.5 billion in aid for Ukraine in the war against Russia, according to Reuters. The aid package will include four air defense systems and an undisclosed number of drones, PBS reported.

A Twitter image claims Zelenskyy owns a lavish mansion. The alleged white mansion includes a swimming pool, a rooftop patio and a rooftop gym.

“The U.S. just announced another $1.3 BILLION aid package to Ukraine,” the tweet reads. “Reminder…here’s a picture of Zelensky’s home. Lol.” The tweet garnered over 27,000 likes.

There is no evidence that the image shows Zelenskyy’s home, however. The photo shows up in real estate listings for a property in France.

The poster of the claim, Liz Churchill, identifies herself as a conspiracy theorist in her Twitter bio. (RELATED: Did Zelenskyy Belly Dance In A Sparkly Gold Costume?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to Zelenskyy’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time misinformation involving Zelenskyy has gone viral. Check Your Fact recently debunked an image claiming to show anti-Zelenskyy graffiti in the Netherlands.