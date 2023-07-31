FACT CHECK: Viral Video Showing Joe Biden Browsing Dementia Books Is Digitally Altered

A post shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, purports to show President Joe Biden browsing books about “Brain Exercises for Dementia” at a store.

Biden went to the bookstore, but just don't laugh

walks into dementia books department

Verdict: False

The video is digitally altered. The sign purporting to show books about “Brain Exercises for Dementia” does not appear in the original video.

Biden is set to host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House Thursday, according to CNN. The two leaders are expected to discuss various foreign policy issues, including Ukraine and China, during their visit, The Associated Press reported.

“Biden went to the bookstore, but just don’t laugh …… walks into dementia books department,” the video’s caption purports. The video, viewed over 500,000 times, appears to show Biden browsing books about “Brain Exercises for Dementia.”

The video is digitally altered, however.

In the original video, published to YouTube by CBS News in 2012, then-Vice President Biden is seen doing holiday shopping at a Costco store in Northeast Washington, D.C. At the video’s 0:35-second timestamp, Biden browses the store’s book section, and the “Brain Exercises for Dementia” sign is nowhere to be found.

Likewise, the original video’s description indicates Biden was browsing “children’s books, electronics, and other goods” at the store.

In addition, Biden revealed he was looking for books to support the Book Buddies program started by his wife, Jill Biden, in a longer version of the video that has been posted to C-SPAN. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Get Up And Leave In The Middle Of An Interview With MSNBC?)

The White House has not commented on the digitally altered video clip via its website or verified social media accounts. In addition, Biden has not released a public statement via his personal or government X accounts. Check Your Fact also found no credible news reports supporting the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.