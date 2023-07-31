FACT CHECK: No, Elon Musk Did Not Say The Threads App ‘Sucks’

A post shared on Threads purports Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the Threads app “sucks.”

Verdict: False

This photo is digitally fabricated. The alleged tweet cannot be found through a search of Musk’s verified Twitter account.

Fact Check:

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has created a Twitter rival called Threads, which has gained over 7 million sign-ups within its first 48 hours, according to The Guardian. An attorney representing Twitter accused the Threads app of stealing trade secrets via hiring former Twitter employees, for which the former is prepared to sue for, CNN reported.

The Threads post purports Musk criticized the app, saying it “sucks.” The post shares a screenshot of an alleged twitter post in which Musk made the claim.

“Just downloaded threads it absolutely f***ing sucks,” the alleged tweet reads.

The alleged tweet garnered over 3,900 likes and 31,000 retweets.

The photo is digitally fabricated, however. Check Your Fact could not find the alleged tweet on Musk’s verified Twitter account. Likewise, there are no credible news reports about Musk making such a statement. Musk did, however, respond to news of the lawsuit against Threads with a tweet that reads, “Competition is fine, cheating is not.” (RELATED: No, Elon Musk Did Not Make A Tweet Calling Grimes His ‘Little Hyperpop Kitty’)



Competition is fine, cheating is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

Check Your Fact has reached out to Twitter for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.