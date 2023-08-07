FACT CHECK: Did Klaus Schwab’s Daughter Say Permanent Climate Lockdowns Are Coming ‘Whether You Like It Or Not?’

A post shared on Facebook purports Nicole Schwab, daughter of World Economic Forum (WEF) chairperson Klaus Schwab, said, “Permanent climate lockdowns coming – whether you like it or not.”

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a July 30 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.”

Fact Check:

Businessman and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy recently settled a lawsuit with the WEF, according to Fox News. Ramaswamy sued the organization after it purportedly refused to remove his name from its website and falsely portrayed him as one of its “young global leaders,” the New York Post reported.

The Facebook post purports Nicole Schwab said, “Permanent climate lockdowns coming – whether you like it or not.”

The claim is false and stems from a July 30 article published by the website “The People’s Voice.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Did The World Economic Forum Say All Babies Must Be Lab Grown By 2030?)

The article further claims the younger Schwab said COVID-19 lockdowns were a test to see how well the public would comply with the WEF’s “Great Reset” plan. The article also includes a video of the younger Schwab speaking about COVID-19 during a discussion panel. At no point does she make the purported remark about “permanent climate lockdowns.”

The clip, which bears the logo for the online video-sharing platform Rumble, originally stems from YouTube. The video’s caption indicates it was filmed in June 2020.

Likewise, the purported remark attributed to Nicole Schwab neither appears on her LinkedIn profile nor the WEF’s website.

Check Your Fact has contacted the WEF for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.