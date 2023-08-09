FACT CHECK: Viral Video Does Not Show Official Trump Campaign Ad

A video shared on Facebook purports to show a recent campaign advertisement from former President Donald Trump.



Verdict: False

The video was created by a pro-Trump social media user. It is not an official advertisement from Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Fact Check:

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has asked a federal judge to issue a protective order following a TRUTH Social post from Trump in which he allegedly threatened to go after anyone who targets him, according to The Associated Press. Trump was indicted last week for his attempt to overthrow the 2020 election, BBC News reported.

“Trump ad is [fire emoji],” text overlay on the video, liked over 5,000 times, purports. The video calls out the “Deep State” and references events such as the 2020 election, the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Trump’s recent indictments. The video also repeats the claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

The claim that the video shows an official advertisement from Trump’s 2024 campaign is false, however. The video was created by @Lauren3veMemes, a pro-Trump social media user on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. The social media user describes herself as an “artist, memer, and magadonian loyalist” via her bio. Her bio also includes the hashtag “DilleyMemeTeam.”

In addition, a link to the Dilley Meme Team’s website, included via the same social media user’s bio, reveals the entity creates pro-Trump video content.

Likewise, the purported advertisement is not featured on Trump’s official website nor his verified social media accounts. The former Republican President also has not publicly commented on the video via his TRUTH Social account.

Furthermore, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about the purported advertisement. (RELATED: Has Donald Trump Spent Over $40 Million On His Legal Defense?)

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a false claim involving Trump has circulated on social media. Check Your Fact previously debunked a video purporting Trump and former Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis recently sent troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.