FACT CHECK: Image Of Mike Pence Carrying Rainbow Flag Is AI-Generated

An image shared on Facebook purports to show former Vice President Mike Pence wearing a rainbow shirt and carrying a rainbow flag during a parade.

Screenshot captured via Facebook

Verdict: False

A content detection scan using the website “Hive Moderation” reveals the image has been created with artificial intelligence (AI).

Fact Check:

Pence qualified for the first Republican debate of the 2024 campaign cycle, which is set for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to CNBC. Pence joins former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and others as candidates who qualified for the first debate, ABC News reported.

“Mike Pence has lost his mind!” the Facebook post’s caption reads. The post purports to show Pence wearing a rainbow shirt and carrying a rainbow flag during a parade.

The image is digitally altered. A content detection scan using the website “Hive Moderation” reveals the image has been created with AI. The results of the scan indicate the image is likely 99% AI-generated, with Midjourney being the software used.

Likewise, Check Your Fact reviewed the image, and Pence appears to have six fingers on the hand in which he’s carrying the rainbow flag. His fingers also appear to be deformed. In addition, the stick is disconnected from the flag, making Pence grip it at an awkward angle. Finally, the purple stripe on the rainbow flag shows noticeable imperfections.

In addition, the purported photo has not been included in any recent credible news reports about Pence. Furthermore, the former Vice President and 2024 hopeful has not referenced the photo via his website or verified social media accounts.

Extra fingers are a hallmark of AI-generated images, according to BuzzFeed News. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Mike Pence Being Hit By A Water Balloon)

Check Your Fact has contacted Pence for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.