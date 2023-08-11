FACT CHECK: No, King Charles III Is Not An ‘Ancient Shapeshifting Reptilian’

A video shared on Facebook claims King Charles III is an “ancient shapeshifting reptilian.”

Verdict: False

The video gives no real evidence to prove King Charles III is not human.

Fact Check:

The U.K. will soon commemorate the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8 with the Prince and Princess of Wales leading tributes, according to The Independent. King Charles III, however, will spend the day “quietly and privately,” BBC reported.

A Facebook video, nearly 10 minutes long, makes numerous claims alleging King Charles III is a shapeshifting reptile. The man claims that King Charles III is Marduk, allegedly also known as Baal or Moloch, which both resemble a bull.

The video does not offer any solid evidence. The man in the video purports the bull that was bought out during the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games signified Baal and was to be “worshipped.” It actually represented Birmingham’s shopping center called the Bull Ring, according to Wales Online.

Another claim made to attempt to prove his point is that King Charles’ astrological moon sign is Taurus, a sign commonly depicted as a bull. It’s true that this is his sign, according to Today. NASA, however, made a statement on Tumblr in 2016 that astrology is “the belief that the positions of stars and planets can influence human events” and is not science.

The man goes on to say King Charles III’s May 6 coronation is more proof due to the date’s proximity to a lunar eclipse in Scorpio, but this is more astrology, according to The Cut. The person presenting this claim, a woman whose video was added in, even adds a disclaimer that it is for “entertainment purposes only.”

The video also claims an “act of consecration” was performed at the coronation. The coronation did have such a tradition, although King Charles III did not “strip down to a shirt,” but instead wore a simple robe as oil was poured on his head, hands and chest, according to NBC News. The tradition indeed dates back to 1661 as the video claims, according to King’s College London. The tradition has “biblical origins” and is meant to have the Royal “imbued with sacredness,” not to “possess” them.

Conspiracy theories about members of the royal family being reptiles date far back. In 1998, David Icke wrote a book called “The Biggest Secret,” which accused members of the royal family, among others, of being reptiles, according to Time. (RELATED: Did Prince Harry Claim Bowling Saved His Life?)



Check Your Fact has reached out to the Royal Family for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.