FACT CHECK: Did The UN Chief Say ‘Christians Who Don’t Accept Minor-Attracted Persons Will Be Excluded From Society?’

A post shared on Facebook claims United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres purportedly said, “Christians who don’t accept minor-attracted persons (MAPs) will be excluded from society.”



Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from an Aug. 6 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A spokesperson for the UN denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

The UN Security Council will hold its first open meeting on human rights in North Korea since 2017, according to The Associated Press. The meeting, which was requested by the U.S., is set for Aug. 17, Reuters reported.

“UN Chief: Christians Who Don’t Accept MAPs Will Be Excluded From Society,” the Facebook post purports. “If the current President does nothing, then he is in agreement and needs to be imprisoned. Time to get out of the U.N.,” the post’s caption reads in part.

The claim is false and stems from an Aug. 6 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: No, The WEF Has Not Declared Humans Must Eat Feces And Drink Urine To Fight Climate Change)

While the headline published by “The People’s Voice” claims Guterres made the purported remark, the article focuses on UN sexual orientation and gender identity expert Victor Madrigal-Borloz. The article also includes a video with a thumbnail featuring Madrigal-Borloz alongside the purported quote attributed to Guterres.

Likewise, there is no mention of the claim on the UN’s website or its verified social media accounts. In addition, there are no credible news reports suggesting Guterres or Madrigal-Borloz made the purported remark.

Furthermore, Guterres is the UN’s Secretary General, not the organization’s chief, as the post suggests.

Farhan Aziz Haq, a spokesperson for the UN, denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact. “The social media post is false and that Secretary-General Guterres did not say anything like that,” the spokesperson said.

Check Your Fact has also contacted “The People’s Voice” for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.