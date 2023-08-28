FACT CHECK: No, Gavin Newsom Did Not Say He Would Pass A Bill To Remove Trump’s Name From Ballots

A post shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims Fox News reported California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked California’s State Assembly to remove former President Donald Trump’s name from presidential ballots.

BREAKING NEWS: FOX News reports Ca. Gov. Gavin Newsom is the first Governor to say Donald Trump is not eligible for future presidential elections & has asked the California’s State Assembly to pass a bill that will remove Trumps name on any future ballots. pic.twitter.com/EU3QlJLMHD — Staff Sergeant Johnson (@PatMaguire10) August 19, 2023

Verdict: False

This claim is inaccurate. Newsom did not say this, a spokesperson for the governor told Check Your Fact in an email.

Fact Check:

Trump is expected to be booked in Fulton county jail in Georgia for racketeering and conspiracy charges, according to The Guardian. This jail is known for violence and neglect, which may mean some of the process might look different for Trump, like the booking room, AP News reported.

An X post claims Newsom has asked California’s State Assembly to remove Trump’s name from future presidential ballots. The post shares an image of Newsom and the California State Assembly seal.

“BREAKING NEWS: FOX News reports Ca. Gov. Gavin Newsom is the first Governor to say Donald Trump is not eligible for future presidential elections & has asked the California’s State Assembly to pass a bill that will remove Trumps name on any future ballots,” the caption reads.

The claim is inaccurate, however. It cannot be found on any of Newsom’s verified social media accounts. Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about Newsom making such a comment. There are no Fox News reports about the claim on the outlet’s website or verified social media accounts.

“The Governor did not say this, and it seems that this is just another case of disinformation spreading on twitter,” a Newsom spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email. (RELATED: No, Gavin Newsom Is Not Outlawing Residents From Moving To Texas Or Florida)



“FOX News did not report this,” a Fox News spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email, including a link to a Reuters article debunking the claim.