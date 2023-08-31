FACT CHECK: No, The ‘Annual Pierogi Harvest’ In Poland Is Not Real

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows multiple images depicting an “annual pierogi harvest” in Poland.

Verdict: False

This claim is inaccurate. The images are digitally fabricated, according to the Reddit post they originated from.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post purports Poland holds an “Annual Pierogi Harvest.” The post shares multiple photos appearing to show people gathering hundreds of dumpling-like treats in baskets.

“Poland’s iconic pierogi harvest which always provides breathtaking images takes place in Poland annually towards the end of August,” the post’s caption reads.

These images are digitally fabricated, however. Pierogies are dumplings made of unleavened dough and filled with meat, vegetables, or fruit and can be prepared by boiling or frying them, according to Britannica. Therefore, they cannot be harvested as seen in the photos.

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about such an event occurring in Poland.

The images were shared to r/poland on Reddit, where the description indicates that they are AI-generated. (RELATED: Does Twitter Video Show A Demonstration In Poland In Support Of Russia?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to the Reddit user for comment and to the U.S. Embassy in Poland and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.

