FACT CHECK: No, Ukraine Did Not Rescue Yevengy Prigozhin

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine rescued Wagner Group founder Yevengy Prigozhin.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. Prigozhin is dead.

Fact Check:

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukraine has penetrated Russia’s main defensive line in the south after months of fighting. Ukraine has captured the village of Robotyne and is on the edge of Verbove, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming that Prigozhin was rescued by Ukraine and that the country seized a Russian transport ship. The video’s caption reads, “Zelensky Rescues Prigozhin! Ukraine Seizes Warship Carrying Wagner Mercenaries Exiled to Kaliningrad.”

There is no evidence that Prigozhin was “rescued” by Ukraine. Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash, with Russia confirming his death, according to The Associated Press. A U.S. intelligence assessment obtained by the outlet concluded that an “intentional explosion” brought down Prigozhin’s plane. (RELATED: Pentagon Claims Last Time U.S. Used Cluster Munitions Was In 2003)

If Prigozhin had been “rescued” by Ukraine, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. The Institute for the Study of War, a non-partisan think tank that tracks the Russian-Ukrainian war, has not reported that Prigozhin was rescued or is still alive.

There is also no evidence that Ukraine has captured a Russian transport ship carrying Wagner mercenaries. Oryx, a military analysis website that tracks equipment losses in the war, has not reported that a Russian transport ship was captured by Ukraine.