FACT CHECK: Did Bill Gates Say ‘People Who Resist The ‘MRNA Tsunami’ Will Be Excluded From Society?’

Verdict: False

The claim stems from an Aug. 27 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A spokesperson for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

“Bill Gates: People Who Resist ‘mRNA Tsunami’ Will Be Excluded From Society,” the Facebook post purports. The post includes an image of a tweet that appears to have been posted on Gates’ X account, reading, “A tsunami of MRNA is coming – whether you like it or not.”

The claim is false and stems from an Aug. 27 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Did Dr. Fauci Declare That ‘All Unvaccinated Citizens Must Be Locked Down This Winter?’)

Although the headline attributes the quote to Gates, the article itself provides no evidence indicating he made the purported remark. Likewise, the article includes a quote about a “coming tsunami of mRNA medicines,” but the statement is attributed to Melissa J. Moore, the chief scientific officer of Moderna.

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Gates made the purported remark. The remark is also neither referenced on his website nor on his verified social media accounts.

“These claims are false and we can confirm that the doctored tweet is fake,” A spokesperson for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said in an email to Check Your Fact.

Furthermore, the quote about a “coming tsunami of mRNA medicines” is correctly attributed to Moore and stems from an April 2022 TED Talk.

Check Your Fact has contacted “The People’s Voice” for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.