FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show A Tornado Caused By Hurricane Idalia

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims to show a tornado brought on by Hurricane Idalia.

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. The footage actually depicts a tornado that hit Kansas in May 2022.

Fact Check:

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday with 125 mph winds and pushed inland a storm surge of up to 16 feet, The Guardian reported. The costs of damages and economic disruption caused by Hurricane Idalia is estimated to be between $12 billion and $20 billion, according to Fox Business.

A Facebook video purports Hurricane Idalia caused a tornado in Florida. The post appears to show a tornado picking up a significant amount of debris.

“Category 4 Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida bringing waves 12ft, tornado #CAT 4 hope it passes quickly,” the caption reads in part.

The video is miscaptioned. It is true the National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes hit North Carolina on Wednesday due to severe weather conditions brought on by Hurricane Idalia, according to Wral News, a local North Carolinian news outlet. This video, however, does not show any of these tornadoes.

The video was originally posted on Facebook by Kansas news outlet KAKE News in May 2022. It was captured in Andover, Kansas, the news outlet reported. Check Your Fact previously debunked a post claiming that the same video showed a tornado that struck Mississippi in March 2023. (RELATED: Does This Video Show The Recent Tornado In Mississippi?)



Check Your Fact has reached out to KAKE News for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.