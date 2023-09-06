FACT CHECK: No, The Atlantic Did Not Publish An Article Calling White Supremacy A ‘Multi-Species Movement’

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a headline from The Atlantic that reads “White Supremacy is now a multi-species movement.”

Verdict: False

This is a fabricated image, a spokesperson for The Atlantic told Check Your Fact in an email.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have called for Americans to rally together against white supremacy after what authorities describe as a racially-motivated shooting occurred in Jacksonville, Florida last week, according to Reuters. A white gunman killed three Black people at a Dollar General, wearing a Rhodesian army patch on his tactical vest, a symbol which has been used before in white supremacist attacks, NBC News reported.

A post purports The Atlantic published a headline claiming other species have become white supremist. The post shares an image of an alleged article from The Atlantic with an orca whale.

“White Supremacy is now a multi-series movement,” the alleged headline reads. “Mass eatings on migrant-filled boats heading to Europe by orca suspects, who authorities say had ‘neo-Nazi ideation,’ caused some confusion. It shouldn’t have.”

This is not a genuine screenshot, however. There are no matching articles on The Atlantic’s website or any of the publication’s verified social media accounts. Likewise, there are no credible news reports from The Atlantic or any other news outlet that match the alleged headline.

“This image is clearly and crudely fabricated. The post you shared has been labeled as false information,” a spokesperson for The Atlantic told Check Your Fact in an email. (RELATED: Atlantic Article About Pride Weekend Parade Is Not Real)

The screenshot credits an author named Adam Goldsteinowitz, but such an author cannot be found on the publication’s site. The name is likely fabricated, as Check Your Fact found no matching Google search results for anyone with the name.

This is not the first time The Atlantic has been targeted with misinformation. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim from Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, accusing the outlet of fabricating comments about the 9/11 attacks.