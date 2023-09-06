FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Sell Mar-A-Lago To His Son Prior To His ‘Latest Arrest?’

A viral image shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, claims former President Donald Trump purportedly sold Mar-a-Lago to his son Donald Trump Jr. prior to his “latest arrest.”

Zillow reports ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ sold Mar-a-Lago to Don Jr for $422 million before the old man’s latest arrest

The price seems greatly inflated. Trump bought it, furniture & all, with an unrecorded $10 million mortgage.

There’s a tax story, and maybe a tax crime in this. pic.twitter.com/sbul784amD — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) August 25, 2023

Verdict: False

Eric Trump denied the claim in a statement, the Palm Beach Daily News reported. A Zillow spokesperson also denied the claim.

Fact Check:

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said he will allow Trump’s trial to be televised and live-streamed, according to CBS News. Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, the outlet reported.

“Zillow reports @realDonaldTrump sold Mar-a-Lago to Don Jr for $422 million before the old man’s latest arrest,” the X post, viewed over five million times, purports. The post includes an image of a Zillow listing appearing to show that Mar-a-Lago was purportedly sold on Aug. 4.

The claim is false, however. Trump’s son, Eric, denied the claim, calling it “asinine” in a statement, the Palm Beach Daily News reported.

“Mar-a-Lago has not been sold nor will it ever be. This rumor is asinine, the younger Trump said, according to the outlet.

Likewise, Zillow also responded to the claim, saying the listing showing Mar-a-Lago had been sold on Aug. 4 was “incorrect,” Newsweek indicated.

“Zillow strives for accuracy on our site and if we become aware of inaccurate information, we will update it immediately. After an investigation, it appears that the information provided was incorrect. We’ve corrected the information on this property,” Zillow said, according to Newsweek.

A Zillow spokesperson provided the same statement shared by Newsweek in an email to Check Your Fact.

Check Your Fact reviewed the real estate listing for Mar-a-Lago via Zillow’s website, and it is now shown as being “off market.”

The claim appears to have originated via an Aug. 24 Daily Express article suggesting the former Republican President transferred the property to his eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., ahead of his Fulton County, Georgia arrest. (RELATED: Trump Claimed There Was ‘Never’ An Impeachment Inquiry When He Was President)

Check Your Fact has also contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.