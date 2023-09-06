FACT CHECK: Viral Video Falsely Claims Donald Trump Canceled His 2024 Presidential Run

A viral video shared on Facebook claims former Republican President Donald Trump has canceled his 2024 presidential run.



Verdict: False

The video does not provide any explicit evidence suggesting Trump has suspended his 2024 campaign but instead notes there have been rumors about the former Republican President dropping out of the race.

Fact Check:

Trump’s representatives rejected Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine and California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff’s claims that the former Republican President could be removed from the 2024 ballot under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection clause,” according to Axios. Trump’s representatives labeled the claim as an “absurd conspiracy theory,” the outlet reported.

“DONALD TRUMP SUDDENLY CANCELLED 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RUN,” the Facebook video’s caption purports. The video has received 75,000 views as of writing.

The claim is false, however. Check Your Fact reviewed the 26-minute video, and it does not provide any explicit evidence suggesting Trump has suspended his 2024 campaign. Instead, the video notes there’s been rumors about the former Republican President dropping out of the race. The video is comprised of various news clips featuring Trump.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim Trump has canceled his 2024 presidential run. If the claim was actually true, multiple media outlets would’ve covered it, yet none have.

In addition, the former Republican President has neither publicly commented on the claim via his official website nor his TRUTH Social account. Trump’s website also shows an active link where his supporters can financially contribute to his campaign.

Despite the false claim Trump had purportedly canceled his 2024 presidential campaign, his support remains strong. According to a recent poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal, 59% of voters said Trump would be their first-choice candidate if the Republican primary was held today.

The polls follow Trump’s latest indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, where he and 18 other people have been accused of allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: Has Aileen Cannon ‘Officially Dismissed Herself’ From Donald Trump’s Classified Documents Case?)

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.