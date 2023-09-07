FACT CHECK: Did Spanish Football Federation President Resign After Kissing A Player?

A post shared on social media purports president of Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales has resigned after kissing a player.

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical account.

Fact Check:

Rubiales kissed soccer player Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the award ceremony after their team defeated England in the Women’s World Cup, CBS News reported. Hermoso has accused Rubiales of sexual assault while the federation pressured her to show support for Rubiales.

The Facebook post purports that Rubiales has resigned from his position. The post shared this information in text and featured a photo of Rubiales.

The caption reads, “Luis Rubiales has resigned as the President of the Spanish Football Federation.

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests he has resigned as of now. Rubiales vowed not to resign in a recent speech after the controversy occurred, according to PBS. FIFA has requested his resignation and suspended him for 90 days as the disciplinary committee investigates his behavior. Hermoso issued a statement claiming that the kiss was not consensual as Rubiales claimed it was, AP reported.

Rubiales did share an apology video on Twitter and expressed regret calling the incident a mistake but did not announce a resignation. (RELATED: No, Tom Hanks Is Not Playing Osama Bin Laden In A New Netflix Production)

🙏 Rubiales se disculpa por el polémico beso a Jenni Hermoso 🗣️ “Seguramente me he equivocado, fue un momento de máxima efusividad” 🗨 “Tengo que aprender de esto y que cuando uno es presidente de una institución tan importante como la Federación tiene que tener más cuidado” pic.twitter.com/wfuWN4ggEY — MARCA (@marca) August 21, 2023