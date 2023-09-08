FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Israeli Soldier Brutally Beating Palestinian Woman

A video shared on X , the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims to show an Israeli soldier brutally beating a Palestinian woman.

Watch: lsraeli occupation soldier brutally beats up a young Palestinian female in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/C5ORtKgwRC — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) September 4, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

While the video shows an Israeli officer kicking a Palestinian woman, the full video shows she allegedly attempted to stab him right before.

Saudi Arabia and Israel are considering a deal to normalize diplomatic ties, with Palestinian leadership looking for concessions from both sides, according to The New York Times.

Social media users have been sharing a video showing an Israeli security officer kicking a woman. The video’s caption reads, “Watch: lsraeli occupation soldier brutally beats up a young Palestinian female in occupied Jerusalem.”

This video, however, is edited to remove important context. The full video, published by Times of Israel reporter Emanuel Fabian on X, shows the woman allegedly trying to stab the Israeli officer. The video shows the woman making a stabbing motion, though Check Your Fact could not independently verify if the object was a knife or other bladed object.

Police publish surveillance camera footage showing the attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/wprI11tBc6 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 4, 2023

“Police publish surveillance camera footage showing the attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City earlier this evening,” the tweet reads. The video also shows another security officer responding by aiming his rifle as the woman appears to charge after the officer after the alleged stab attempt before she is kicked.

The woman, a 44-year-old Palestinian, was arrested afterward, while the officer was unharmed due to his protective vest, according to the Times of Israel. A court later extended her remand, and she will remain in custody until Sept. 10, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Has Aileen Cannon ‘Officially Dismissed Herself’ From Donald Trump’s Classified Documents Case?)

Iranian state media outlet Press TV reported that the woman was “mercilessly” beaten, though noted that it was after she allegedly attempted to stab the officer. Another Iranian state media outlet reported that Israeli police closed the entrances to the Al-Asqa Mosque while Palestinian militant groups vowed to take revenge for other incidents involving Palestinian women.